Births — June 14-19

June 14
Ashley Nicole and John Micael Garrison of Cle Elum, a boy, John David Garrison, 7 pounds 13 ounces

June 19
Claire and Nicholas Moeur of Ellensburg, Mikaela Quinn Moeur, 7 pounds 8 ounces, born at home