June 30

n Molly Rose Mortensen and Luke Joshua Edvalds of Ellensburg, a girl, Paris Lou Edvalds, 7 pounds 6 ounces

July 2

n Dominique Newton and Danny Phan of Renton, a boy, Anthony Phan, 8 pounds 11 ounces

July 3

n Mallori and Drew Dixon of Ellensburg, a boy, Beau Jorgen Dixon, 7 pounds 7 ounces

July 4

n Ruby Rodriguez-Alejandre and Jacob Rodriguez of Ellensburg, a boy, Jesiah A. Rodriguez, 6 pounds 11 ounces

July 5

n Macie Oalona Browning and Johnathon David Wilson of Centralia, a girl, Ellie Skye Wilson, 7 pounds 9 ounces

 

