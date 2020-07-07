June 30
n Molly Rose Mortensen and Luke Joshua Edvalds of Ellensburg, a girl, Paris Lou Edvalds, 7 pounds 6 ounces
July 2
n Dominique Newton and Danny Phan of Renton, a boy, Anthony Phan, 8 pounds 11 ounces
July 3
n Mallori and Drew Dixon of Ellensburg, a boy, Beau Jorgen Dixon, 7 pounds 7 ounces
July 4
n Ruby Rodriguez-Alejandre and Jacob Rodriguez of Ellensburg, a boy, Jesiah A. Rodriguez, 6 pounds 11 ounces
July 5
n Macie Oalona Browning and Johnathon David Wilson of Centralia, a girl, Ellie Skye Wilson, 7 pounds 9 ounces