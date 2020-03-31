March 22
n Kiann and Jon Ostler of Kittitas, a girl, Oaklyn Rose Ostler, 7 pounds 12 ounces
March 23
n Kristina and Curtis Carstens of Ellensburg, a boy, Adam Benjamin Carstens, 7 pounds 11 ounces
n Rochelle and Caleb Courage of Ellensburg, a boy, Maverick Caleb Courage, 6 pounds 12 ounces
March 24
n Natasha Lipsky and Jacob Isotalo of Cle Elum, a boy, Jackson Isotalo, 6 pounds 8 ounces
March 25
n Hannah and Stephen Rapp of Ellensburg, a girl, Holland Magnolia Rapp, 6 pounds 14 ounces
March 26
n Nicole and Tyler Matthews of Ellensburg, a boy, Kasen Riley Matthews, 8 pounds 11.4 ounces
March 28
n Laila and Nathan of Ellensburg, a boy, Landon, 7 pounds 4 ounces
March 29
n Amy and Shaffer Claridge of Ellensburg, a boy, Oscar Gordan Claridge, 7 pounds 11 ounces