March 22

n Kiann and Jon Ostler of Kittitas, a girl, Oaklyn Rose Ostler, 7 pounds 12 ounces

March 23

n Kristina and Curtis Carstens of Ellensburg, a boy, Adam Benjamin Carstens, 7 pounds 11 ounces

n Rochelle and Caleb Courage of Ellensburg, a boy, Maverick Caleb Courage, 6 pounds 12 ounces

March 24

n Natasha Lipsky and Jacob Isotalo of Cle Elum, a boy, Jackson Isotalo, 6 pounds 8 ounces

March 25

n Hannah and Stephen Rapp of Ellensburg, a girl, Holland Magnolia Rapp, 6 pounds 14 ounces

March 26

n Nicole and Tyler Matthews of Ellensburg, a boy, Kasen Riley Matthews, 8 pounds 11.4 ounces

March 28

n Laila and Nathan of Ellensburg, a boy, Landon, 7 pounds 4 ounces

March 29

n Amy and Shaffer Claridge of Ellensburg, a boy, Oscar Gordan Claridge, 7 pounds 11 ounces

