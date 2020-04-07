Support Local Journalism


Jan. 18

n Daniel J. and Kendall Jo Stanavich of Ellensburg, (currently stationed at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri), a girl, Weslyn Jo Stanavich, 7 pounds 10 ounces

March 29

n Prema Nepali and Abin Chaudhary of Ellensburg, a boy, Diuine Chaudhary, 8 pounds 10 ounces

March 30

n Lacey and Connor Treat of Ellensburg, a boy, Steel James Treat, 7 pounds 2 ounces

March 31

n Katrina Marie and David Patrick Muratore of Thorp, a boy, Ian William Muratore, 8 pounds 8 ounces

n Sadie Vanderwed and Steven Mencer of Cle Elum, a girl, Eliyanan Earline Mencer-Ruiz, 6 pounds 1 ounces

April 1

n Glendyl Villasor and Frank Bradford Smith IV of Ellensburg, a boy, Frank Bradford Smith V, 7 pounds 5 ounces

