Births — May 15
May 15
n Crystal Michelle and Mitchell Andrew Goodrich of Ellensburg, a girl, Roewen Ember Goodrich, 6 pounds 12 ounces
n Savanna and Eric Myra of Thorp, a boy, Cashins Myra, 7 pounds 9 ounces