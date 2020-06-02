Births — May 26 Jun 2, 2020 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save May 26Aleisha and Simon Loveluck of Ellensburg, Oliver Loveluck, 7 pounds 15 ounces May 29Lydia and Jordan Gross of Ellensburg, a boy, James Louis Gross, 7 pounds 14 ounces Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags James Louis Gross Lydia Jordan Gross Simon Loveluck Oliver Loveluck Birth Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Activate Your Online Account Today Activate Don't have an account? Become a member today for less than $10/month and get your news any way you want it! Subscribe Local BizCards Sala's Drain & Sewer Cleaning Farmers-Insurance Jakes Custom Window Middle Path Acupuncture Jim's Glass, Inc. Umpqua Bank Knudson Lumber & Hardware Middle Path Acupuncture Tutino Enterprises Waggin' Tails Ranch Sport of Kings Barber Alternative Heat Source Perma Color Interiors Bivens & Wilson Rod Jovanovich Charlene Fulgham Canopy Country RV Center Center Point Realty CW Carpet Cleaning, LLC Brookside Funeral Home Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesEllensburg Rodeo board of directors keeps moving forward in midst of pandemicSuspect in manhunt in Blewett Pass area identifiedKittitas County receives permission to move into phase two of state's phased reopening planKittitas County approved to advance to phase 2Patrons line up for haircuts around town as Ellensburg moves into Phase 2Bellevue man dies after falling off cliff on Peoh PointKittitas County Sheriff obtains arrest warrant for subject of manhuntTim Ravet accepts head job for Kittitas High School girls basketball after taking a year off from coachingCWU president outlines plans for fall quarterSearch continues for man missing south of Cle Elum Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter