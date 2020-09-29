Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Sept. 22

n Stephanie and John Culliton of Roslyn, a boy, James William Culliton, 8 pounds 13 ounces

Sept. 26

n Courtney Pecha and Jesus Guillen Amezcua of Quincy, a girl, Aurélie Mae Guillen-Pecha, 6 pounds 11 ounces

 

Tags

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.