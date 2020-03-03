Court Advocates for Children hosted its 34th annual auction and dinner, “Celebration of Hope,” at Sue Lombard Hall, according to a news release. This event is a celebration of Court Advocates’ work in the community advocating for abused and neglected children. During this event, Sandra Bankston, Court Advocates for Children Deputy Director and Volunteer Manager presented the Judge Alumbaugh Volunteer of the Year Award.
Each year, Court Advocates for Children honors an individual for their commitment to outstanding volunteerism and advocacy. The Volunteer of the Year Award recognizes one outstanding volunteer for their valuable and selfless commitment, dedication, and contribution to the group’s mission and vision.
The 2019 Judge Alumbaugh Volunteer of the Year Award went to Debbie Schmit, whose service to others is more than just a volunteer activity — it’s a way of life. Schmit is recognized for her outstanding commitment to the program and advocacy of abused and neglected children of Kittitas County. Throughout her two years of volunteer service with Court Advocates for Children, Debbie’s commitment has gone above and beyond the call of duty.
She has successfully advocated for seven children in the past two years all of which are thriving in safe, permanent and loving homes. Debbie’s spirit of compassion is a light of hope for all she serves. Her dedication to the program is infectious. Debbie and her husband, John Schmit are quick to volunteer for program events and promoting awareness in the community of which they live and work.