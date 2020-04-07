Karla Hill, who has been an ongoing support in the life of Cle Elum-Roslyn High School for more than two decades through her position as a special education paraprofessional, has been selected as the Educational Service District 105 Regional Classified School Employee of the Year for 2020, according to a news release.
The award recognizes the roles of the various school staff members outside of those hired as teachers or administrators who contribute to the operations of K-12 school operations in classified employee fields. Classified positions include custodians, cooks, bus drivers, paraprofessionals, secretaries, and other office staff. Candidates for the regional award are reviewed for the excellence of their involvement in helping improve student achievement, their leadership and collaboration, and their overall outstanding work performance for their school community.
This is the first time since the ESD 105 regional-level recognition for classified employees was first presented in 2010 that the award has gone to someone working at a school in Kittitas County. The ESD 105 region encompasses 25 school districts in Kittitas County and Yakima County, plus parts of Grant County and Klickitat County.
A formal presentation of Hill’s regional award plaque by ESD 105 superintendent Kevin Chase will be scheduled after the end of the current statewide school closure.
Hill will now serve as one of nine candidates from throughout the state — one chosen by each regional ESD — who will vie for the title of the 2020 Washington State Classified School Employee of the Year. The statewide award is scheduled to be announced by OSPI at a time to be determined later this spring.
Hill began working 23 years ago as a special education paraprofessional with the Cle Elum-Roslyn School District. She applied for the position after volunteering in the school district when her sons were in school, and during that time assisted students with reading and math and monitored the playground during recess. When she was hired as a parapro, Hill spent her first year working in the school’s resource room and assisted in teaching science, geography, reading, writing, and math to students.
Among the innovations she known for is the espresso service she oversees and helped start at the school. Through the espresso program, students go through the process of acquiring their food handlers permit by studying an online curriculum as a group, and eventually gain hands-on learning about aspects of business from sales to customer service to keeping track of inventory. This program regularly paces students through all aspects of running an espresso operation. The students gain skills in being responsible for verbally taking staff espresso orders, writing the orders, grinding coffee, steaming milk, making deliveries to school staff, cleaning up, creating shopping lists, and balancing the accounts of their school clients. Several of the students in the program have later obtained jobs in the food service field.
Among her other contributions to the Cle Elum-Roslyn school community:
- Prior to the current espresso service, Hill had created a catering program that taught students how to create menus, cook meals, and deliver them to staff on a weekly basis.
- With the absence of a permanent special education teacher at the district during the start of the current school year, Hill facilitated a system of student folders to assist school staff in supporting the accountability and success of special education students in their general education classes. She created student folders for each core support class that included a roster of individual names and a weekly calendar. These folders, which were made available in the high school’s special education room for all teachers, contained the student’s curriculum, worksheets, assignments, and a listing of work missing or not completed from the general education courses. This system has helped contribute to a decline in missing assignments this year, as well as a progressive improvement in student grades.
In her letter supporting Hill for the award, Cle Elum-Roslyn High School counselor Diane Januszkiewicz wrote: “Her love and commitment is the anchor of our special education department. She teaches her students self-worth, responsibility, and a sense of their future opportunities. Without her support and unconditional positive regard, they would likely have given up without reaching their goal. Karla Hill changes lives.”
In another letter in support of Hill, Cle Elum-Roslyn High School English and theater arts teacher Charli Harper wrote: “Karla is beyond great; she is deeply respected by our entire teaching staff, and not only facilitates clear, meaningful collaboration between all stakeholders, but steps in to advocate for students as needed.”
Reflecting on the impact of her work at Cle Elum-Roslyn during nearly two dozen years, Hill wrote in her application: “Students from years past keep in contact, come back to school, and introduce me to their growing families. Nothing is more rewarding than seeing one of your students living a fulfilling, productive life in our community.”
A local selection committee chose Hill from among four other nominees for this year’s regional award. The other candidates for the 2020 award were Toppenish’s Kirkwood Elementary School special education paraprofessional Leonel Lustre, Yakima’s Washington Middle School custodian Cesar Martinez, Ellensburg’s Morgan Middle School paraprofessional Ammy Snow, and Selah School District payroll/benefits specialist Tina Fleming.