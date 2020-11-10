Kittitas County Sheriff Clay Myers recently promoted two officers at the Corrections Center in Ellensburg.
On Oct. 29, Sheriff Myers formally made two promotions in the ranks of the Kittitas County Corrections Center. Corrections Corporal Fernando Contreras was promoted to Sergeant, and Corrections Officer Jayson Peterson was promoted to Corporal.
First-line supervisors like Sergeant Contreras and Corporal Peterson are key pieces in a professional law enforcement organization like the Corrections Center. They ensure efficient operations and compliance with policies that guard safety and protect legal rights; they oversee consistent and transparent reporting of issues and incidents; they communicate the needs and concerns of officers and inmates to the Sheriff’s Administration; and they pass the Sheriff’s direction and intent to the officers they supervise.
Sergeant Contreras and Corporal Peterson were selected from numerous promotional candidates through a battery of tests and scenarios administered by an independent assessment center. Sergeant Contreras is an accomplished Defensive Tactics instructor along with his supervisory responsibilities, and Corporal Peterson has been a highly respected Field Training Officer, teaching new Officers their responsibilities and functions at KCCC.
“The safe, humane and efficient operation of the Corrections Center is assigned by law to the Sheriff’s Office,” Myers said. “To fulfill this duty we rely on the outstanding quality of all our Officers—especially first-line supervisors like these two. I’m proud and grateful to have these positions of vital responsibility filled with people of Jayson and Fernando’s caliber.”