One hundred years ago this year, the 19th Amendment to the Constitution was ratified by one vote, granting women the right to vote.
Also 100 years ago, the League of Women Voters was formed. This year was supposed to be a year of rolling celebrations as various museums, art galleries, libraries, and organizations such as the League celebrated these centennial milestones.
Then a pandemic roared through and all the plans for readings, plays, exhibits, parades, and more were swept away, including our League’s plans for a play highlighting local Kittitas County women who fought for the right to vote.
The Democracy Rocks! Treasure Hunt idea was born as a way to safely have fun looking for treasures during a pandemic; educate residents on voting rights, suffrage, the LWV and importance of voting; support local organizations and businesses during a locked down economy; and encourage voters to participate in the Primary election in August.
The Treasure Hunt was held from July 1 – Aug. 31. During that time, there were more than 200 downloads of the Treasure Hunt log from our LWV website. League members purchased gift certificates totaling over $500 from local businesses and organizations to support them during these unprecedented economic times and donated the certificates for treasure hunt prizes. At the end of the hunt, prize winners were chosen randomly from all eligible entries in each category.
First, we’d like to thank the LWV volunteers who made this hunt possible:
- Kathy Matlin Jean Putnam Muriel Weaver
- Gretchen Chambers Jean Kaspari Jo Green
- Susan Kelleher Karen Mattocks Karen Raymond
- Katherine Murphy Liz Fountain
Secondly, we want to recognize and thank the organizations, businesses, schools, cities, and individuals who graciously permitted us to place our treasures in their spaces for treasure hunters to find and without whom there would be no Hunt:
- The cities of Roslyn, Cle Elum, and Ellensburg
- Easton, Cle Elum-Roslyn, Thorp, and Ellensburg School Districts
- Swauk Teanaway Grange
- Cle Elum Downtown Association
- Bailey’s Bibliomania Bookstore
- Glondo’s Sausage Company & Italian Market
- Ellensburg United Methodist Church
- Gallery One Visual Arts Center
- Sage Hills II Homeowners Association
- Mary Morgan
- Nancy Wieking
- Nancy Goodloe
- Jo Green