The Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office announced several awards during an all-staff meeting at the Armory in Ellensburg, according to a news release. Approximately 110 staff and significant others were in attendance.
The 2019 Deputy of the Year and the Deputies’ Choice Award were both dedicated to Deputy Ryan Thompson, who lost his life in the line of duty on March 19, 2019.
Deputy Thompson exemplified the qualities of a dedicated law enforcement professional — he was hardworking, motivated and cared about serving the citizens of Kittitas County. Deputy Thompson’s wife, Sara, and daughter, Madison, were presented both awards in his memory.
Corrections Officer Jayson Peterson was recognized as the Corrections Officer of the Year for the second year in a row. He was also awarded the Corrections Officers’ Choice Award. Peterson was selected for his amazing attitude and care for the department, whether he is at work or building relationships with other officers during their off time. He is quick to help anyone and looks for ways to constantly improve efficiency and safety.
Patrol Corporal Eric Vraves was presented a recognition plaque for his work with K9 Bear, who retired on Dec. 31, after 15 years of service with the Sheriff’s Office.
Nominees for the Deputy and Corrections Officer of the Year awards were submitted by supervisors based on the nominees’ dedication to the profession, overall compliance with policies and level of job performance, their willingness to take on extra responsibilities, their service to the citizens of Kittitas County and for receiving special recognition on and off duty.
The Deputies’ Choice and Corrections Officers’ Choice Awards were determined by peer nominations to recognize dedication, work performance, and the commitment to the betterment of the office and our community.
“We have a great team of professionals at the Sheriff’s Office and it is an honor to recognize their hard work. I am proud of the Deputies and Corrections Officers who go above and beyond to contribute to the mission of the Sheriff’s Office,” said Sheriff Clay Myers in the release.