When patients go to see their doctor, they are asked many questions that help the physician better understand their patient’s current health, past medical problems, and predict potential future health issues.
Soon, patients may be asked one more question, “Have you had any adverse childhood experiences?”
Research from the 1990s demonstrated a strong link between ACEs (adverse childhood experience) and chronic diseases including cancer, diabetes and heart disease. Negative well-being outcomes like unintended pregnancies, depression, anxiety and substance abuse were also linked to ACEs.
ACEs are events that occur before the age of 18 years that include abuse, household challenges or neglect. In the original study, these three categories were not as comprehensive as in later studies.
The original definition of abuse was defined as any emotional, physical or sexual abuse. Household challenges included the child’s mother being treated violently, substance abuse or mental illness in the household, parental separation or divorce, and having an incarcerated household member. Neglect included both physical and emotional neglect.
In later studies additional adverse experiences were added to include violence toward the child’s father, the death of a parent, community violence, and poverty.
Out of the 17,000 participants in the original study, “almost two-thirds of study participants reported at least one ACE, and more than one in five reported three or more ACEs.” The study’s findings reported that individuals with four or more ACEs were at a higher risk for negative social and physical outcomes.
With improved understanding of how the brain develops, we now understand that increased risk to health occurs when one or more ACEs are present. Children’s environments significantly influence their neurodevelopment. Their neurodevelopment in turn influences their behaviors, which frequently impact the feedback children receive from their environment. This reinforcing cycle may be beneficial if their upbringing contains protective factors such as nurturing, consistent care providers, nutritious food, and appropriately educational stimuli. Unfortunately, this reinforcing cycle may be detrimental if the environment lacks these things or is defined by negative factors.
On the positive side, protective factors increase the chance that children’s futures will not be dictated by past events and may produce resilience in them. The protective factors found to be beneficial include healthy attachment with parents or other care providers, the desire and capacity to learn, self-regulation, and supportive environments which include neighborhoods, schools and churches. As parents, caregivers, teachers, and medical providers, we can be proactive about finding resources to help children and their parents.
Before we are going to make significant progress with this problem, we need to accept that most people have had adverse childhood experiences during their lives. ACEs can impact the way the brain functions, potentially resulting in both physical and emotional health problems. Discussing ACEs with our physicians needs to become as common as discussing you or your family’s history of diabetes.
Just as we have dietitians to help diabetics manage their diets, and endocrinologists to help manage their blood sugars, we need to have professionals to help us manage our ACEs. There is evidence-based therapy to address trauma and parent-child relationships. We should continue advocating for safe neighborhoods and schools.
At school board meetings we can teach about ACEs. As doctors, we address all types of risk factors including smoking, drinking, sexual practices, diet and exercise. It is time to add one more risk factor to the list.
Mary Butler, MD is a resident physician at Community Health of Central Washington in Ellensburg. Dr. Butler is accepting new patients.