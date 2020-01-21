Living with kids and dogs can be both rewarding and challenging. Dogs and kids behave like the creatures they are, and miscommunications can easily happen. While we teach our dogs to live successfully in a human household, it’s equally important that kids learn how to behave around dogs.
Supervision is critical whenever dogs and kids are together. But supervision alone won’t help unless you know when your dog is feeling upset or stressed. Take time to learn your dog’s body language, then help the kids learn to interact safely and recognize when the dog is feeling uncomfortable.
Watch for signs of stress behaviors including lip licking (flicking the tongue out), yawning, avoiding eye contact, turning away, flattening their ears and tucking the tail. Consider the context in conjunction with overall body language to determine whether your dog is enjoying the interaction.
There are several online resources for learning dog body language. The ispeakdog website has a body language gallery of still photos. Fear Free Happy Homes has a wealth of videos on a variety of topics including body language (it’s a member access site, but it’s free to join).
When interacting with dogs, kids should invite the dog to come to them rather than moving into their space. Keep human faces away from dog faces. Instead of grabbing, hugging and kissing, pet gently from shoulders to tail. Sit next to the dog, not on him.
Many dogs will growl and bite if disturbed while sleeping, eating or in possession of something they value. Remind kids they wouldn’t enjoy being pestered while they’re sleeping or eating and the same applies to our dogs. Make sure the dog has a safe area for eating, and a quiet, secure space for sleeping.
If the dog gets hold of something he shouldn’t, kids should ask the adults for help and never try to take something away. If your dog is aggressive in these situations, work with a qualified trainer to help your dog learn to willingly give up items of value.
Getting kids involved in the dog’s training is a great way for them to interact in a safe, controlled way. Teaching tricks using treats and toys keeps training fun and rewarding for both ends of the leash. Dogs learn that kids are a source of good things, and kids learn patience when working with the dog.
Adults should get the training started first, so the dog has some success and then coach the kids on what to do. The book Puppy Training for Kids by trainer and author Colleen Pelar has advice to help kids learn the responsibilities of living with dogs.
Kids and dogs can have a lot of fun playing together, but sometimes it can be too exciting for the dog. Kids run, scream and flail their arms which can entice the dog to chase, jump and grab. Instead, teach kids to stop moving, fold in their arms and ignore the dog. Consider giving kids and dogs separate times to run and be crazy. The Good Dog in a Box, and The Family Dog websites have videos to help kids have safe interactions with dogs.
The Ellensburg Public Library and Waggin’ Tails Ranch will present a fun, free dog safety class for elementary age kids on Jan. 31. Contact the library for more information.
Lori Morrison is a certified professional dog trainer and owner of Waggin” Tails Ranch in Ellensburg. She can be reached at waggintailsranch@gmail.com.