Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The following local residents have earned a degree from Western Governors University (WGU).

n Carl Bissonette of Ellensburg, Wash., has earned a Master of Science, Curriculum and Instruction degree.

n Melissa Davis of Ellensburg, Wash., has earned a Bachelor of Science, Business Management degree.

n Gabriel Dehaven of Ellensburg, Wash., has earned a Master of Arts in Teaching, Elementary Education degree.

n Matthew Izzi of Ellensburg, Wash., has earned a Bachelor of Arts, Interdisciplinary Studies (K-8) degree.

n Patrick Smith of Ellensburg, Wash., has earned a Bachelor of Science, Accounting degree.

n Suzanne Walker of Ellensburg, Wash., has earned a Master of Science, Curriculum and Instruction degree.

 

Tags

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.