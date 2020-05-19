The following local residents have earned a degree from Western Governors University (WGU).
n Carl Bissonette of Ellensburg, Wash., has earned a Master of Science, Curriculum and Instruction degree.
n Melissa Davis of Ellensburg, Wash., has earned a Bachelor of Science, Business Management degree.
n Gabriel Dehaven of Ellensburg, Wash., has earned a Master of Arts in Teaching, Elementary Education degree.
n Matthew Izzi of Ellensburg, Wash., has earned a Bachelor of Arts, Interdisciplinary Studies (K-8) degree.
n Patrick Smith of Ellensburg, Wash., has earned a Bachelor of Science, Accounting degree.
n Suzanne Walker of Ellensburg, Wash., has earned a Master of Science, Curriculum and Instruction degree.