Ellensburg Christian School
Ellensburg Christian School is proud of the hard work and diligence that all of our students have shown and would like to recognize our second quarter honor roll and honor recognition recipients.
Honor Roll (3.8-4.0 GPA)
Eighth grade: Joshua Vincent and Katie Cruse
Seventh grade: Hannah Vincent and Ava Both
Sixth grade: Tobyn De Boer, Lauren Meador, Caleb Morken, and Julia Lampley
Honor Recognition (3.4-3.7 GPA)
Eighth grade: Emma Morken and Abigail Alcaide
Seventh grade: Emma Yook, Simon Jones, Emiliano Naranjo, and Jack Lampley
Sixth grade: Brianna Rentfro, Jude Conner, Lilly Zabransky and Claire Clark
Eastern Washington University Dean’s List
The EWU Dean’s List is released after every fall, winter and spring quarter. The fall and spring quarter lists also include students on the semester system. An undergraduate student who earns 12 quality hours (QHRS) and receives a GPA of 3.5 or better is placed on the Dean’s List. If the student has placed a directory restriction on their records the name will not be released for publication.
n Christina Garcia Alfaro, Kittitas
n Heather Morris Tuip, Cle Elum
n Blake Vietzke, Ellensburg
n Forrest Allenbaugh, Ellensburg
n Laura Johnson, Ellensburg
n Madelynn Olson, Ellensburg
n Steele Venters, Ellensburg
n Trew Tucker, Ellensburg
Whitman College Academic Distinction
Local students earned academic distinction for the most recent semester at Whitman College. This recognition is given to students who have completed a minimum of 12 credits, passed all credits attempted, and have earned a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher on no fewer than nine graded credits during the semester.
n Alexandra Lupton, Washington Virtual Academy
n Tamzen Shissler, Ellensburg High School