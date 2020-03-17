Education honors Mar 17, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The following students made the dean’s list at Azusa Pacific University with a fall 2019 grade-point average of 3.5 or better. n Tyson DeKoning, Ellensburg, engineering major Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dean's List Grade Point Average Student Azusa Pacific University Education Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Activate Your Online Account Today Activate Don't have an account? Become a member today for less than $10/month and get your news any way you want it! Subscribe Local BizCards Sala's Drain & Sewer Cleaning Farmers-Insurance Jakes Custom Window Middle Path Acupuncture Jim's Glass, Inc. Umpqua Bank Knudson Lumber & Hardware Middle Path Acupuncture Tutino Enterprises Waggin' Tails Ranch Sport of Kings Barber Alternative Heat Source Perma Color Interiors Bivens & Wilson Rod Jovanovich Charlene Fulgham Canopy Country RV Center Center Point Realty CW Carpet Cleaning, LLC Brookside Funeral Home Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesThird positive COVID-19 case in Kittitas CountyAnother COVID-19 positive test in Kittitas CountyMan dies after fall from fourth-floor windowFamily of 7 displaced after Everett home burnsEllensburg high risk demographic taking all the precautionsAmid COVID-19 pandemic, Kittitas baseball uses game of football as a distraction with season in jeopardyLincoln Elementary School employee in isolation after COVID-19 exposureEvent organizers adjust schedules in response to COVID-19 outbreakKittitas Valley Healthcare stresses communication, supply conservation in fight against novel coronavirusPort Orchard police officer struck pedestrian Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter