Ellensburg High School halls were packed Feb. 22 with high school musicians and their family and friends as students from across the region participated in the regional solo and ensemble competition for band instruments, according to a news release.
Earlier in the month, the regional competition for orchestra and vocals was held at A.C. Davis High School in Yakima. First place finishers from both competitions advance to the state solo and ensemble competition April 24-25 at Central Washington University.
Ellensburg High School fielded a wide-range of talented musicians in the regional competitions, resulting in 17 students headed to the state contest as well as several EHS students being named first and second alternates.
From the Ellensburg High School Band, Cristian Caballero placed first in the tenor-baritone saxophone category, Thomas Lonowski placed first on snare drum, McKenzie Bandy placed first on timpani, Logan Cook placed first on trumpet, and Connor Schwarz placed first on French horn.
Ellensburg boasted a winner in each of the individual vocal categories. Lydia Blaisdell was second winner in the soprano category, the only vocal category that sends two singers to the state competition. Lili Geyer placed first in the mezzo soprano category, and Christine Nale won in the alto category. Grady Fortier was first place tenor, Brock Bowers was first place baritone and Nick Zimny won first place bass.
In addition, Nick Gleed and Kyle Nolan will represent Ellensburg in the small ensemble category with their first-place tenor-baritone duet.
Ellensburg High School Orchestra members won every category they entered at the Feb. 8 competition. Headed to the state competition from the orchestra are Lucy Altman-Coe, violin; Hina Allen, viola; and Payton Harvill, string bass. Harvill and Izzy Fisher were the winning small ensemble playing string bass and cello, and they will perform their piece at state as well.
“Solo and ensemble gives our students an opportunity to receive constructive feedback from adjudicators, allowing students to grow as musicians,” said Gay Ott, director, EHS Choir.
EHS will be represented in 14 of the 29 solo categories at the state contest, which includes seven woodwind categories, five brass, four percussion, four strings, six vocal, piano, guitar and harp. The contest also includes “small” and “large” ensembles in seven categories: woodwinds, brass, percussion, strings, women’s vocal, men’s vocal and mixed vocal. In addition, a mariachi ensemble category was added in 2018.