The 2019 Congressional App Challenge is a nation-wide challenge hosted by participating congressional districts. This is the first year the Ellensburg School District has been able to participate, thanks to support from Congresswoman Kim Schrier. The Congressional App Challenge is intended to support STEM by offering students the opportunity to create and compete in an app challenge.
This year’s 2019 first place winner was Ethan Price, a junior at Ellensburg High School. Ethan scored high marks for his app, named “Breathe AI,” by creating an app that diagnoses cases of pneumonia, utilizing artificial intelligence. The software takes an image of a chest x-ray, and is able to give a diagnosis to whether the lungs are infected with pneumonia or not. This application was developed with the purpose of helping poor countries or communities that may not have access to the medical utilities that they need.
As a winner of the Congressional App Challenge, Ethan’s app is eligible to be displayed in the U.S. Capitol Building and featured on the House of Representatives’ website, House.gov. Additionally, he will be invited to the #HouseofCode reception in Washington D.C.