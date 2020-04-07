A robotics team of four Ellensburg middle school students has earned a spot in the VEX Robotics World Championship in Kentucky in April, according to a news release. The team is named Pew Pew IQ and is made up of Sam Altman-Coe, Bentley Bowen, Caleb Guenther and Jack Reiman.
In the VEX IQ Challenge, students design and create their own robots and use them to perform a series of tasks. Players have one minute to use their robot to stack and move colored cubes around the game field and place balls in and on the cubes.
With the support of the Ellensburg Robotics Club, four middle school teams had regular practices and competed in local and regional meets from November to February. Two of the middle school teams qualified for the state tournament in Seattle at the end of February. In addition, Mount Stuart Elementary and Ellensburg Christian School had nine elementary teams, with four of those teams qualifying for the state tournament.
At the end of the state tournament, Pew Pew IQ’s score in robot skills had them ranked fourth in the state and 23rd in the world out of 8,500 teams from more than 60 countries.
There are two parts to robot skills: driver skills, where players use a remote control to guide the robot, and programming skills, where the robot performs the tasks autonomously according to a program written by the team.
The world competition has recently been canceled due to the coronavirus, but the team looks forward to competing again next year.
For more information, visit Ellensburg Robotics Club on Facebook or send an email to ellensburgroboticsclub@gmail.com.