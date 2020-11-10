Sam Nelson, a Health teacher at Ellensburg High School is one of thousands of teachers across the United States to renew their certification as a National Board Certified Teacher (NBCT), according to a news release.
The National Board for Professional Teaching Standards is excited to celebrate these teachers along with the more than 20,000 teachers currently pursuing Board certification — seen as the profession’s mark of accomplished teaching.
“Today’s announcement is a reason to celebrate teachers who are committed to their students and the teaching profession. It’s a joy to recognize the thousands who have shown that they teach to the highest standards in the profession. Research makes clear that the 125,000 NBCTs teaching in our nation’s schools have a significant impact on student learning. Students of all backgrounds are the beneficiaries. The future becomes brighter as we all work towards an accomplished teacher for every student, in every classroom, across the country,” said Peggy Brookins, NBCT, President and CEO of The National Board.
“The original Board Certification and follow-up renewal process have been the most challenging and rewarding learning opportunities I have had. I have never worked so hard on something in my professional career and the outcome is worth it,” said Sam Nelson.
The National Board is working to set the expectation that all teachers in every classroom should demonstrate accomplished teaching via National Board certification and become leaders in their schools and communities. Every child should have the opportunity to learn from an accomplished teacher.