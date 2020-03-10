Third grade
Kylee Bonjorni, 8, has a tremendous work ethic. She is constantly pushing herself to learn and grow. She is a kind friend and has made amazing growth this year. Good job, Kylee.
— Elizabeth Preciado
Bria Leonard, 9, has been setting goals for herself and working tirelessly to meet them. She attacks each challenge with a smile and a can-do attitude. Bria’s creativity, silly side and caring heart help make our classroom a wonderful place. Great work Bria.
— Katy Wallace
Paisley Cochran, 9, is a kind and thoughtful third grader who is always on the lookout for ways to help others. She is also a creative writer, sharp mathematician, and thoughtful reader. She approaches learning with enthusiasm. Well done, Paisley.
— Andrea Eylar
Israel Perez-Cueva, 9, has the sunniest disposition. He arrives every day with a smile, ready to work and do his best. He is an absolute delight to have in class. Keep up the good work Israel.
— Katy Cavanaugh
Fourth grade
Emory Wallace, 9, was nominated by her classmates. Her peers said, “Emory is so kind, sweet and loving. She is a good friend, and she works hard in class. Emory is fun to be around, and that’s why I think she should be the student of the month.” Congratulations Emory. Well deserved.
— Katherine Malcolm
Levi Melendres, 9, is one of the hardest working students I have ever had. Since moving to Ellensburg in September, he has learned the language, completed school projects, and made good friends. I am so proud of Levi and love watching his success.
— Katrina Durham
Jolene Ormbrek, 9, brings a positive attitude to class each day. She loves to read and lights up when she talks about books.Jolene is a good friend to her classmates and is always helpful around the classroom. Her smile makes everyone’s day a little better. Way to Go, Jolene.
— Monica Quattrochio
Francisco Ramirez Herrara, 10, has worked exceptionally hard in the classroom to me more responsible, participate more and complete quality work. Thank you for being a good listener and helper in the classroom. I am very proud of his increased efforts and positive attitude. Keep up your hard work and perseverance. Way to go.
— Heather Butchart
Fifth grade
Jacob Rotter, 11, was nominated by his classmates because he works hard in class, is always on-task, and is kind to others as well. Furthermore, he consistently has a positive attitude and strives to do his very best work. Way to go, Jacob.
— Stefanie King
Lorien Johnson, 10, is one of the sweetest and kindest students I’ve ever met. This month she really stepped it up with her academics and is coming to class a step ahead of everyone else by completing some lessons independently on her own time. Way to go.
— Daniel Shaw
Ember Leonard, 10, is a very diligent and hard worker in all she does. She is a good friend to her classmates and maintains a strong sense of right and wrong along with some great humor. Her willingness to try new things is something I admire. Great work, Ember.
— Lael Wright
Colter Clasen, 11, is a highly motivated learner who sets goals for himself, particularly when something catches his interest-usually when technology is involved. He wants to know why something is the way it is rather than just what it. To top it off, he is friendly when working and playing with others. He keeps us all on our toes.
— Rosalyn Miller