The Kittitas County Field and Stream Club announced the recipients of its “Life Member” scholarships, that honors club members whose memberships have been elevated to Life Member status because of their high degree of dedication and hard work to the club, according to a news release.
One of the original Life Members was Hal Holmes (honored in 1966) among many other notable Kittitas County men and women. To qualify, the student must be planning on majoring in wildlife management, habitat management, wildlife enforcement, or a related field.
This year was unusual, with the club giving scholarships to two applicants. Although the club ultimately chose Blake Willard as the $1,500 winner, they were also moved to award an unprecedented second scholarship to Grady Case for $800.
Blake Willard is a graduating Ellensburg High School Senior who will be attending Boise State in Idaho this fall. He is majoring in Forestry and Wildlife Management.
Grady Case, also an Ellensburg High School Senior, has been accepted to Carroll College in Montana. His major is Anthrozoology.
The Kittitas County Field and Stream Club is a 501©3 non-profit established in 1919, celebrating its 100th anniversary last year, and is the oldest sportsmen’s organization in the Washington state. Volunteers teach Hunter Education classes for the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, remove trash from public lands and serve on various committees for DNR, DFW, and Kittitas County to improve and increase outdoor recreation. For more information visit www.kittitasfieldandstream.org.