Ellensburg Boy Scout Troop 413 is celebrating four graduating Eagle Scouts this year, all members of the Ellensburg High School class of 2020, according to a news release.
Due to the unusual circumstances surrounding graduation and all that the boys had missed out on because of pandemic restrictions, the Troop awarded each scout a special edition Class of 2020 Eagle Scout graduation honor cord.
“These young men have accomplished a tremendous amount in their high school careers, and it goes beyond the efforts required to earn the Eagle Scout rank,” said Troop Committee Chair Christine Bowers. “They are involved in sports, drama, band, choir and church activities. Three of them are Running Start students through CWU. We were hoping they would be able to wear their honor cords at the in person Aug, 1 EHS graduation. But now that is cancelled due to the recent COVID surge. They’ll still have the cords as a nice memento of their Scouting accomplishment.”
Patrick Adkisson is the son of Kevin and Patti Adkisson. Patrick is planning to attend George Fox University this fall and will major in engineering. Patrick’s Eagle Scout project was to erect fitness course maps in two information kiosks at Rotary Park, benefiting the City of Ellensburg. These courses are often used by the EHS cross country team.
Brock Bowers is the son of Christine and the late Brian Bowers. Brock will be attending Seattle Pacific University this fall majoring in theatre performance and film studies. Brock’s Eagle Scout project was to construct systems or more easily access and transport the EHS Winter Musical’s off-site storage of set lumber, costumes, props and makeup benefiting the Ellensburg School District.
Soren Lundquist is the son of Matt and Susi Lundquist. Soren will be attending Central Washington University majoring in Theatre with a focus in Live Audio Engineering. He also plans to continue pursuing music. Soren oversaw the construction and installation of 16 bedframes to make eight replacement bunks at Mazama Bible Camp for his Eagle Scout project, benefiting Village Mission.
Taliesin Tenerelli is the son of Thomas and Xeni Tenerelli. Taliesin is planning to attend the University of Southern California, with an intended major in both economics and classical guitar performance. His Eagle Scout project provided the EHS band department with a flight case that he designed in conjunction with the band director to safely and conveniently transport instruments and sound equipment.
“We are very proud of the accomplishments of these four young men,” Scoutmaster Mark Teske said. “Not only are they graduates of high school, but they achieved the rank of Eagle Scout in the process; the highest rank in Scouting. We will miss them, but we eagerly await news of the next milestones in their lives.”
Calvary Baptist Church charters Ellensburg Boy Scout Troop 413 where the scouts meet in the historic Liberty Theatre each week. For information on how to join Scouting with Troop 413 contact the church at 509-925-3688 or email discoverliberty.org.