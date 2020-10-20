I began my public health career knowing there would always be a possibility of a pandemic. It took a while for it all to sink in that this was really happening when COVID-19 arrived.
Then Kittitas County had its first case. Then some more cases. Then the outbreaks. We were already prepared to handle these situations at public health, but we were also learning as we went because none of us have ever lived or worked through a pandemic before. We were working to stay ahead of the workload, working overtime to stay educated and up to date on changes, and trying to navigate the pandemic in our personal lives.
As more and more cases started popping up in Washington state and in Kittitas County, we started looking at certain data we should be collecting. What did we need to know? What numbers did we need? What information was important for us to collect? The biggest question was how to tell if we were “doing well” as a county. The state eventually came out with metrics for health jurisdictions to follow. These are now the metrics that you are all familiar with: percent of positive tests, average testing rate, and the case rate per 100,000 population.
Data is very important for decision making. It allows us to monitor what is happening in the county. It shows us trends or concerning changes that may be occurring. It also shows us how well we are doing at staying healthy and if we are slowing the spread of COVID-19. All these data points combined can tell us a larger story, but one metric is especially important to monitor currently: the rate of cases per 100,000. This metric is used by most states across the country. It allows us to calculate disease activity within each county and among each state. It also gives us a way to compare counties and states who all have different population sizes.
The rate per 100,000 is calculated by taking the number of positive tests in the last 14 days, divided by the population of Kittitas County, and then multiplying that by 100,000. When we count the number of positive tests in the last 14 days, we must use a lag period of 10 days. This is consistent with how the state calculates the rate per 100,000. We use this lag period to make sure we have complete data. If we were to use the most recent 14 days without a lag period, then we would be missing a lot of positive cases. It takes a few days for a positive case to be reported to us sometimes due to lab times or reporting times, for example. Using a lag period ensures that our data is as accurate as possible.
We also keep track of other data such as the percent of positive tests and healthcare system readiness metrics. The percent of positive tests is higher or lower depending on how many tests are being performed in a single week and how many of those tests are coming back positive. We also look at how many hospital beds are being occupied by non-COVID-19 patients and COVID-19 patients. This helps us see if our hospitals are below, at, or over their capacity.
Along with those state metrics, we also track the completion rate of our case and contact phone calls. We call positive cases and contacts daily during their isolation and quarantine period to see how they are feeling and if symptoms have developed or improved. We watch for concerning data trends that point to outbreaks and analyze cases by age groups, geography, ethnicity, and more.
We are using data to keep the community safe and help make decisions. You can check for local data updates on the Kittitas County Community Impact Dashboard and track state and county data on the Washington State COVID-19 Risk Assessment Dashboard.
Lianne Bradshaw is an Assessment Coordinator for the Kittitas County Public Health Department.