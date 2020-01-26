While you’re getting ready to celebrate your little one’s first birthday, set up an appointment to see the dentist. It might feel early to take your little one to the dentist, but you may want to go even sooner if their teeth are coming in.
Even if your child doesn’t have any teeth yet, it’s important to visit early. Dentists can still tell a lot by a child’s gums and mouth shape. Remember: The first visit by first tooth or first birthday. This helps set your child up for a lifetime of good oral health. It also sets up the practice of visiting the dentist as a regular routine instead of something scary.
We know that baby teeth will fall out, but they are important. They help children chew their food and smile. Teeth help children speak and help structure the physical shape of your child’s face. Baby teeth save space for adult teeth, making sure those permanent teeth don’t come in too soon which could cause crooked or crowded teeth. Just like adult teeth, baby teeth can get cavities. Untreated cavities often lead to problems that can have long term effects on permanent teeth.
Check your baby’s teeth at home. Nobody expects you to be a dentist, but you can still spot signs of potential problems. Lift your baby or child’s lips and look at their teeth about once a month. If you see white or brown spots on the teeth, or changes in their gums, call your dentist right away. These are early signs of problems and catching them early can make a big difference.
Everyone, including children, should have a goal of brushing their teeth twice a day for two minutes. Two minutes is not long but can feel like a lifetime when trying to brush your kid’s teeth. Try singing songs, playing games or just being goofy while you brush. Need some inspiration? Your dentist will have some great ideas. If your baby has that sweet gummy smile, you will still want to clean their gums with a damp washcloth or finger toothbrush. Kids need help brushing until about 8 years old. Your dentist can inform you about how much toothpaste to use. Typically, it is recommended to use fluoride toothpaste the size of a grain of rice for kids ages 0-3, and a pea sized amount for kids ages 3-6.
Eating healthy is good for our bodies and our teeth. Sugar and the stickiness of food both play a role in cavities. Sugars left behind in our mouths can allow cavity causing bacteria to grow. Sugary foods like sweet drinks (soda, juice), desserts (candy, cookies), and starches (bread, crackers) make the perfect spot for bacteria that cause cavities. Add a variety of vegetables, fruits, dairy products and protein. After a sweet treat, follow up with teeth brushing or even a big glass of water. Limiting snacking and not sipping sweet drinks throughout the day is a good idea.
If you’ve ever let a few choice words slip, you understand that kids watch (and repeat) what their parents do. Have a goal of practicing good habits at home like brushing twice a day and eating healthy. Try to talk about the dentist and taking care of your teeth in a positive way. Visits to the dentist may not be everyone’s favorite thing and kids can pick up on negative feelings. That can lead to being anxious or fearful of the dentist.
ABCD can help. Kittitas County Public Health wants to help connect you to great dental care for your child. If your child is under 6 years old and has a Provider One card or Apple Health insurance, then they are eligible for the Access to Baby and Child Dentistry (ABCD) program. ABCD helps get you connected to local dentists who are specially trained to work with young children. Babies and little kids can stay in their parent’s arms during exams, instead of sitting in the dentist chair. The ABCD program covers three fluoride varnish applications each year, two dental exams and two family education sessions each year, and restorative treatments as needed.
This year ABCD is celebrating 20 years of connecting kids with dentists. In 1999, less than 1 in 5 (52,000) of Washington’s Apple Health children under age 6 saw a dentist. Thanks to ABCD, this number has more than tripled with 178,000 Apple Health kids receiving dental care in 2018.
If you have any questions or would like to know more about the ABCD program, contact the Kittitas County Public Health Department at 509-962-7515.
Nea Alfaro is a Health Promotion Specialist for the Kittitas County Public Health Department.