Wouldn’t you know it, the holiday season is back again. The snow is falling, the weather is chilly, and the in-laws are coming to stay. Wait a minute, the in laws are staying over?
The holiday season is a great time for family and friends to get together and enjoy each other’s company, so we wouldn’t want anything to spoil the jolliest time of the year. The friendly faces down at Kittitas County Public Health Department have your back, and are going to give some pointers on how to remain happy and healthy throughout the holidays.
Let’s start with some food safety pointers: clear your counter space of all of your nut crackers and cinnamon scented pine cones because it’s time to sanitize. If you know your kitchen is going to be used for preparing and serving food for a large group of folks, it’s a good idea to wash all of your kitchen surface areas before making your festive feast. You never know what your cat has tracked onto the counter.
Sanitizing is a very important step because it kills so many different types of germs that could cause harm to you or your loved ones. Now that you have sanitized the kitchen, how about yourself? Washing your hands is one of the most important steps to prevent the exchange of germs. While you are gazing upon yourself in that bathroom mirror, thinking how great you look in that holiday sweater, trim those finger nails and wash those hands, your friends and family will appreciate you.
Another pro tip that is often over looked is cleaning the utensils you serve your food with. It is good food safety practice to wash, rinse, and sanitize your utensils at least every four hours, that way when uncle Dan goes diving into the left overs hours after dinner, he is better protected from any bacteria growth that could has occurred.
What about if you make your food early on and don’t eat until late? Don’t panic, you can safely keep food out at room temperature for up to 2 hours, but any longer than that and it needs to be refrigerated or tossed. Want to pack in some more after dinner? Reheating food to 165 degrees F can be a great method to kill any harmful bacteria.
For those of you who are not meat eaters, it is still important to keep an eye on the temperature of your veggie dishes. After being sliced and diced vegetables can begin to grow those nasty germs, so it is important to keep them at 41 degrees farenheit until ready to serve.
Now you may be thinking, what about great-aunt Sam’s translucent gelatin bundt cake filled with fruit loops? Don’t worry, that doesn’t need any special treatment, sugar doesn’t make bacteria spread like vegetables and meats, but over time could mold.
Now that all of your friends and family have been fed, is there anything else to watch out for? Maybe, when was the last time your septic tank has been pumped? With all the added seat traffic to your porcelain throne, you want to make sure your septic system can handle such an encounter. Getting your tanks pumped and inspected before the holiday barrage can give you a sigh of relief, knowing that your septic ship will stay afloat. It is recommended to have septic tanks pumped and inspected every three to five years to ensure good operating condition. Can’t get them pumped this year? Consider cleaning the filter leading to the leach field from the tank, this will ensure better flow to the field and prevent anything from coming back up into the house.
This about wraps up some basics on how to have a joyous holiday season. So please, wash your hands, reheat a plate of food for good ole cousin Mike, and Happy Holidays from all of us down here at Kittitas County Public Health Department.
Zac Bales is an Environmental Health Specialist at the Kittitas County Public Health Department.