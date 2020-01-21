The Invention Convention was recently held under the direction of Marlene Hughes, Challenge Teacher for the Ellensburg School District on Jan. 15 at Mount Stuart Elementary School, according to a news release.
Challenge students shared their innovations and inventions with family, teachers, and friends. Students also shared their coding skills with the Hour of Code instruction they recently received.
The Invention Convention is the culminating activity of their Invention Unit for the fourth and fifth grade highly capable students who are part of the Ellensburg School District’s Challenge program. The students attend the Challenge class, once a week, instead of their regular classroom.
Students brainstormed ideas, planned, and designed their inventions using a breadboard, a model, and, eventually, a prototype. Students also had to name their invention, patent it (through our class patent office), create a trademark, and then “market” their invention by creating a poster and optional pamphlet or business cards. Some students opted to create an original game, or in-depth project instead of creating a new invention. The point of the project-based assignment was to follow a process to create a new invention. Students studied world-changing inventions and famous inventors throughout fall.
Students studied the SCAMPER problem-solving method in preparation. SCAMPER stands for Substitute, Combine, Adapt, Modify/Minify/Magnify, Put to other uses, Eliminate, and Reverse. The SCAMPER problem-solving method can be used in inventing, art, writing, and any other “problem” that needs a solution.
Some of the inventions included:
• Multi Clothing Machine (a machine that washes, dries, and folds your laundry)
• Electric Fan Clock (A fan that doubles as a clock)
• The Glass REcyclomatic (recycle your glass right at home)
• Aero’Tree’Atic” (a device that aids in replanting trees in hard to reach terrain)
• Breakfast Alarm (wake to the smell of cooked waffles)
• Super Thermo Shovel (a heated snow shovel)
• Seamons Dehydrated Toothpaste (individual servings of toothpaste, ready to hydrate and use)
• Adheso-Flex-Arm (a flexible arm that has sticky grabbers)
• SCAMPER game (a game to teach the SCAMPER techniques)
• PLUP holder
• Mood-o-Meter (a way to gauge the mood of family members)
• Automatic Pooper Scooper (APS) (cleans up your backyard automatically)
• Auto Flip (you’ll never have to flip a tortilla, again!)
• High-pie, a combination of a Sharpie and a highlighter
• Sock-Its (socks that won’t lose their mate in the dryer)
• BOON ‘n Bed (a book holder for your bed)
• Ultra Grab Canister
• Aqua-Hydro-Thermo Car
• Cool Cubby Cover (a cover to keep desk items more secure)
• The Awakenader 3000 (an easy way to get your kids out of bed)
• Metal Pencil (a pencil that will NOT break)
• Extend-a-Raser (solve the problem of erasers running out)
• Atomic Choclate (chocolate that explodes in your mouth!)
• Bee Bumps (honey candy shaped like bees!)
• Gymnast Journey (a fun game for the entire family)
• Anti-Hang-Jacket (a jacket that doesn’t need a hook to hang it up)
• Honey Hilo (a device that keeps your honey warm and easy to serve)