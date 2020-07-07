Third grade
Micah Hammond, 9, is a hard worker. He has a kind heart and is a friend to all. He has worked so hard to put his best effort into his lessons during online learning and I am so proud of him.
— Elizabeth Preciado
Darla Perry, 9, is full of smiles, creativity and a “go getter” attitude. She puts her best into her work and is doing a great job of continuing that virtually. Darla always takes the time to check in with others and her caring heart makes her an amazing friend.
— Katy Wallace
Hudson Arnold, 9, is a fun-loving student who approaches tasks with enthusiasm and creativity. He shows kindness and empathy to others and is a wonderful classmate. Most recently, Hudson has tackled the challenge of distance learning with positivity and his usual smile.
— Andrea Eylar
Miriam Underhill, 9, has risen to the challenge of distance learning. I am impressed with her commitment and effort. She has a kind heart and great future ahead of her.
— Katy Cavanaugh
Fourth grade
Maci Savage, 10, has tackled online distance learning like a champ. She is such a hard worker, and she has gone above and beyond to help her classmates which is not surprising because that is just who Maci is. I am so proud of her compassion, motivation, and positive attitude.
— Katherine Malcolm
Samuel Garcia, 10, could have been chosen every month for this honor. He is a marvelous student, kind friend to all and has an obvious love of learning. I have been so impressed with his online presence during distance learning and miss him terribly.
— Katrina Durham
Skyler Highfill, 10, works hard every day. He asks strong questions and takes his time to turn in work he is proud of. Skyler is a team player and shows kindness to everyone he meets.
— Monica Quattrochio
Beckett Durham, 10, has grown as a learner this year. He has challenged himself to be better than his best and has a huge heart. I am proud of his growth and he has risen to the challenges of distance learning with a smile and positive attitude.
— Heather Butchart
Fifth grade
Bella Standish, 11, has always been enthusiastic about learning and strives to do her best work. I am so proud of her determination and organization. Furthermore, Bella is very kind to others and has a positive attitude.
— Stefanie King
Henry Samples, 11, is a very intelligent young man, both in the classroom and in our virtual classroom. He has really stepped it up during distant learning and has been pushing himself to continue to learn at home.
— Daniel Shaw
Melody Miller, 11, has shown her stuff during distance learning this spring. She is consistent in her work and completes assignments on time at a high level. Mel has entertained us with her roof walking and some fun stories. She has earned this honor and deserves the recognition.
— Lael Wright
Olivia Crosby, 11, has consistently put forth her best effort into all she does across the school year. She asks clarifying questions, perseveres through challenging tasks, sets her own goals, and is intentionally inclusive of others in group work.
— Rosalyn Miller