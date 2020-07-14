Ever wonder what that little group of crested birds (about half the size of a Robin), flitting about your yard this time of year, might be? Their cry is very short and high, distinctive but not very melodic. They are called Cedar Waxwings.
Up close, or with binoculars, Cedar Waxwings present a refined plumage with dramatic flair. The creamy grayish-yellow hues of this busy bird blend perfectly into the striking black eye band and black bill. They are here nine months of the year, although they often come and go, depending on where they find food. Right now they are seen feeding on our native currant berries. They have unique red tips to some of the end wing feathers, where the shafts extend beyond the barbs; these tips have a waxy secretion and give these birds their common name. They also sport a yellow band at the end of their tail.
Many live near streams, but also in a variety of habitats where there is shrubbery, such as towns and small cities. Cedar Waxwings love fruit. To attract waxwings to your yard, plant native trees and shrubs that bear small fruits, such as red osier dogwood, serviceberry, cedar, juniper, hawthorn, mountain ash, Oregon grape and winterberry. They also love the fruit of some of our common non-native shrubs, such as small crabapples and firethorn (pyracantha).
Go to audubon.org for more information and don’t forget kittitasaudubon.org for local events.