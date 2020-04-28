Two Kittitas County high school seniors will each receive $750 from the Kittitas County CattleWomen Memorial Scholarship Fund along with memberships to the County and State CattleWomen’s organizations, according to a news release.
The scholarship is awarded to female Kittitas County high school seniors who are enrolling full-time in the fall at a university, community college, technical or trade school and plan for a major or minor in an agriculture-related field.
Payton Lyyski will graduate from Ellensburg High School this spring and plans to attend Oklahoma State University majoring in Animal Science/Ag Business and working toward a degree in veterinarian medicine. She has an excellent academic record and has been involved in 4-H and FFA throughout grade school and high school. Payton has been President and Treasurer of her 4-H club.
She has held past Ellensburg FFA officer positions of Chapter Reporter and Vice President and is currently serving as the 2019-2020 Chapter President. In 2013 and 2019 she received the John P. Burke Memorial Award at the Kittitas County Fair. Payton is a highly decorated livestock showman and in 2015, 2018 and 2019 was awarded All-Around Champion Showman at the Fair. Payton is also active in sports; namely, basketball and volleyball where she was Team Captain in both sports for the 2019-2020 seasons.
Mikaela Heller will graduate from Cle Elum-Roslyn High School this spring and plans to attend Central Washington University majoring in Ag Business.
Mikaela has been active in FFA serving as Secretary and as President of her Chapter for the past two years. She is a 4-year member of the National Honor Society and has served as Secretary of her FCCLA club. Horses are her passion and she has carried sponsor flags for the Cle Elum Roundup and the Ellensburg Rodeo for the past two years.
Mikaela is also an athlete involved in volleyball, basketball and track while in high school. Her activities also include volunteering in her community.