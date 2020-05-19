Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Deputy Matt Dellinger received his Peace Officer Certificate from the Washington State basic law enforcement academy, according to a news release.

Deputy Dellinger grew up in the Cle Elum area and was hired by the Sheriff’s Office in August 2019. Since being hired, he has attended 720 hours of training through the Criminal Justice Training Commission.

Under normal circumstances, Deputy Dellinger’s graduation ceremony would have taken place at CJTC with his academy classmates, and he would have received his certificate while shaking hands with Sheriff Myers. Having had to make adjustments during the COVID-19 crisis, and The Sheriff’s office improvised with Sheriff Myers congratulating Deputy Dellinger in front of our office, both properly wearing their PPE.

“I am always excited to see the good people that we hire get done with their basic training and get a chance to get out in our community and make a difference,” Sheriff Myers said in the release. “I am proud of Matt for choosing to serve the citizens of Kittitas County.”

Deputy Dellinger will now enter a three-phase field training program. Each of those three phases will be four to six weeks long, followed by a two-week “shadow” phase.

 

Tags

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.