Kittitas Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) competitors all placed in the top ten in the FCCLA National Skills Demonstration Events Competition, according to a news release.
Although FCCLA, like many Career and Technical Student Organizations, has had to resort to virtual activities, Kittitas FCCLA has continued to stay active.
Two seniors competed in interviewing skills, Camryn Mata earning seventh and Kelby Tostenson earning fifth overall. One middle school student, Gilena Provaznik, competed in the Consumer Math Challenge placing sixth overall.
Kirstin Johnson competed in the highly competitive FCCLA Knowledge Challenge and earned seventh place. Lastly, Jillian Provaznik competed in Science in Family and Consumer Sciences and earned top honors with a first place trophy.
Kittitas FCCLA continues to take part in community service activities and competing in STAR Events this year with a focus on the FCCLA National Families First Program. Many of the chapter’s projects this year are centered around keeping families safe. They will compete in the Region 7 STAR Events this January.