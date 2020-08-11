Support Local Journalism


Library hours are Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Fridays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Visit the library online at www.ellensburglibrary.org.

n “Building a life worth living: a memoir,” by Marsha M. Linehan. Random House, c2020.

n “Disfigured: on fairy tales, disability, and making space,” by Amanda Leduc. Coach House Books, c2020.

n “The escape artist,” by Helen Fremont. Gallery Books, c2020.

n “The falcon thief: a true tale of adventure, treachery, and the hunt for the perfect bird,” by Joshua Hammer. Simon & Schuster, c2020.

n “How the South won the Civil War: oligarchy, democracy, and the continuing fight for the soul of America,” by Heather Cox Richardson. Oxford University Press, c2020.

n “#MeToo in the corporate world: power, privilege, and the path forward,” by Sylvia Ann Hewlett. Harper Business, c2020.

n “Rosa Parks: in her own words,” by Susan Reyburn. The University of Georgia Press, c2020.

n “The second chance club: hardship and hope after prison,” by Jason Hardy. Simon & Schuster, c2020.

n “Supreme inequality: the Supreme Court’s fifty-year battle for a more unjust America,” by Adam Cohen. Penguin Press, c2020.

n “Why we’re polarized,” by Ezra Klein. Avid Reader Press, c2020.

