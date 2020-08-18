Support Local Journalism


Library hours are Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Fridays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Visit the library online at www.ellensburglibrary.org.

n “The bomb: presidents, generals, and the secret history of nuclear war,” by Fred Kaplan. Simon & Schuster, c2020.

n “Free thinker: sex, suffrage, and the extraordinary life of Helen Hamilton Gardener,” by Kimberly A. Hamlin. W.W. Norton & Company, c2020.

n “The lady’s handbook for her mysterious illness: a memoir,” by Sarah Ramey. Doubleday, c2020.

n “My vanishing country: a memoir,” by Bakari Sellers. Amistad, c2020.

n “Race of aces: WWII’s elite airmen and the epic battle to become the master of the sky,” by John R. Bruning. Hachette Books, c2020.

n “The room where it happened: a White House memoir,” by John Bolton. Simon & Schuster, c2020.

n “The three-cornered war: the Union, the Confederacy, and native peoples in the fight for the West,” by Megan Kate Nelson. Scribner, c2020.

n “Untamed,” by Glennon Doyle. The Dial Press, c2020.

n “Wilmington’s lie: the murderous coup of 1898 and the rise of white supremacy,” by David Zucchino. Atlantic Monthly Press, c2020.

n “You never forget your first: a biography of George Washington,” by Alexis Coe. Viking, c2020.

