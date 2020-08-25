Support Local Journalism


Library hours are Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Fridays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Visit the library online at www.ellensburglibrary.org.

n “The future we choose: surviving the climate crisis,” by Christiana Figueres and Tom Rivett-Carnac. Alfred A. Knopf, c2020.

n “How to be a conscious eater: making food choices that are good for you, others, and the planet,” by Sophie Egan. Workman Publishing, c2020.

n “Humble pi: when math goes wrong in the real world,” Matt Parker. Riverhead Books, c2020.

n “My wife said you may want to marry me: a memoir,” by Jason B. Rosenthal. Harper, c2020.

n “Shakespeare in a divided America: what his plays tell us about our past and future,” by James Shapiro. Penguin Press, c2020.

n “This brilliant darkness: a book of strangers,” by Jeff Sharlet. W. W. Norton & Company, c2020.

n “These fevered days: ten pivotal moments in the making of Emily Dickinson,” by Martha Ackmann. W. W. Norton & Company, Inc., c2020.

n “Trade is not a four-letter word: how six everyday products make the case for trade,” by Fred P. Hochberg. Avid Reader Press, c2020.

n “Uncanny valley: a memoir,” by Anna Wiener. MCD/Farrar, Straus and Giroux, c2020.

n “What science tells us about autism spectrum disorder: making the right choices for your child,” by Raphael A. Bernier, PhD, Geraldine Dawson, PhD, Joel T. Nigg, PhD. The Guilford Press, c2020.

