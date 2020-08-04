Library hours are Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Fridays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
n “Backpacking Washington: from volcanic peaks to rainforest valleys,” by Douglas Lorain and Mark Wetherington. Wilderness Press, c2020.
n “The complete language of flowers : a definitive and illustrated history,” by S. Theresa Dietz. Wellfleet Press, c2020.
n “The future of feeling: building empathy in a tech-obsessed world,” by Kaitlin Ugolik Phillips. Little A, c2020.
n “One-day DIY: modern farmhouse furniture : beautiful handmade tables, seating and more the fast and easy way,” by JP Strate & Liz Spillman. Page Street Publishing Co., c2020.
n “Rage baking: the transformative power of flour, fury, and women’s voices,” by Kathy Gunst and Katherine Alford. Tiller Press, c2020.
n “1774: the long year of Revolution,” by Mary Beth Norton. Alfred A. Knopf, c2020.
n “Simple fruit: seasonal recipes for baking, poaching, sautéing, and roasting,” by Laurie Pfalzer. Sasquatch Books, c2020.
n “The Toni Morrison book club,” by Juda Bennett, Winnifred Brown-Glaude, Cassandra Jackson, and Piper Kendrix Williams. The University of Wisconsin Press, c2020.
n “Ultimate veg,” by Jamie Oliver. Flatiron Books, c2020.
n “Why we can’t sleep: women’s new midlife crisis,” by Ada Calhoun. Grove Press, c2020.