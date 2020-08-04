Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Library hours are Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Fridays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Visit the library online at www.ellensburglibrary.org.

n “Backpacking Washington: from volcanic peaks to rainforest valleys,” by Douglas Lorain and Mark Wetherington. Wilderness Press, c2020.

n “The complete language of flowers : a definitive and illustrated history,” by S. Theresa Dietz. Wellfleet Press, c2020.

n “The future of feeling: building empathy in a tech-obsessed world,” by Kaitlin Ugolik Phillips. Little A, c2020.

n “One-day DIY: modern farmhouse furniture : beautiful handmade tables, seating and more the fast and easy way,” by JP Strate & Liz Spillman. Page Street Publishing Co., c2020.

n “Rage baking: the transformative power of flour, fury, and women’s voices,” by Kathy Gunst and Katherine Alford. Tiller Press, c2020.

n “1774: the long year of Revolution,” by Mary Beth Norton. Alfred A. Knopf, c2020.

n “Simple fruit: seasonal recipes for baking, poaching, sautéing, and roasting,” by Laurie Pfalzer. Sasquatch Books, c2020.

n “The Toni Morrison book club,” by Juda Bennett, Winnifred Brown-Glaude, Cassandra Jackson, and Piper Kendrix Williams. The University of Wisconsin Press, c2020.

n “Ultimate veg,” by Jamie Oliver. Flatiron Books, c2020.

n “Why we can’t sleep: women’s new midlife crisis,” by Ada Calhoun. Grove Press, c2020.

Tags

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.