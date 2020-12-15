Library hours are Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Fridays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
n Adventuring together: how to create connections and make lasting memories with your kids,” by Greta Eskridge. Nelson Books, c2020.
n The book collectors: a band of Syrian rebels and the stories that carried them through a war,” by Delphine Minoui. Farrar, Straus and Giroux, c2020.
n Christmas on Nantucket,” by Leslie Linsley. Globe Pequot, c2020.
n The end of everything: (astrophysically speaking),” by Katie Mack. Scribner, c2020.
n Metazoa: animal life and the birth of the mind,” by Peter Godfrey-Smith. Farrar, Straus and Giroux, c2020.
n The source of self-regard: selected essays, speeches, and meditations,” by Toni Morrison. Vintage International, c2020.
n This will make it taste good: a new path to simple cooking,” by Vivian Howard. Voracious/Little, Brown and Company, c2020.
n World of wonders: in praise of fireflies, whale sharks, and other astonishments,” by Aimee Nezhukumatathil. Milkweed Editions, c2020.
n Wow, no thank you: essays,” by Samantha Irby. Vintage Books, c2020.
n Your hidden superpower: the kindness that makes you unbeatable at work and connects you with anyone,” by Adrienne Bankert. Harper Collins Leadership, c2020.