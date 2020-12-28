Support Local Journalism


New Non-Fiction

n “Cary Grant: a brilliant disguise,” by Scott Eyman. Simon & Schuster, c2020.

n “Dancing with the octopus: a memoir of a crime,” by Debora Harding. Bloomsbury Publishing, c2020.

n “The dead are arising: the life of Malcolm X,” by Les Payne and Tamara Payne. Liveright Publishing Corporation, c2020.

n “Dorothy and Jack: the transforming friendship of Dorothy L. Sayers and C.S. Lewis,” by Gina Dalfonzo. Baker Books, c2020.

n “Eleanor,” by David Michaelis. Simon & Schuster, c2020.

n “His truth is marching on: John Lewis and the power of hope,” by Jon Meacham, c2020.

n “His very best: Jimmy Carter, a life,” by Jonathan Alter. Simon & Schuster, c2020.

n “Red comet: the short life and blazing art of Sylvia Plath,” by Heather Clark. Alfred A. Knopf, c2020.

n “This is major: notes on Diana Ross, dark girls, and being dope,” by Shayla Lawson. Harper Perennial, c2020.

n “The zealot and the emancipator: John Brown, Abraham Lincoln and the struggle for American freedom,” by H. W. Brands. Doubleday, c2020.

