Library hours are Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Fridays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Visit the library online at www.ellensburglibrary.org.

New Large type Nonfiction

n “Countdown 1945: the extraordinary story of the atomic bomb and the 116 days that changed the world,” by Chris Wallace with Mitch Weiss. Thorndike Press, c2020.

n “18 tiny deaths: the untold story of Frances Glessner Lee and the invention of modern forensics,” by Bruce Goldfarb. Thorndike Press, c2020.

n “Good boy: my life in seven dogs,” by Jennifer Finney Boylan. Thorndike Press, c2020.

n “Grit & grace: train the mind train the body own your life,” Tim McGraw with Amely Greeven. Thorndike Press, c2020.

n “John Adams under fire: the founding father’s fight for justice in the Boston Massacre murder trial,” by Dan Abrams and David Fisher. Thorndike Press, c2020.

n “The luckiest man: life with John McCain,” by Mark Salter. Thorndike Press, c2020.

n “Midnight in Chernobyl: the untold story of the world’s greatest nuclear disaster,” by Adam Higginbotham. Thorndike Press, c2020.

n “Spirit run: a 6,000-mile marathon through North America’s stolen land,” by Noé Álvarez. Thorndike Press, c2020.

n “Suffrage: women’s long battle for the vote,” by Ellen Carol DuBois. Thorndike Press, c2020.

n “When time stopped: a memoir of my father’s war and what remains,” by Ariana Neumann. Thorndike Press, c2020.

