Library hours are Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Fridays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and weekends from 1-5 p.m.

Visit the library online at www.ellensburglibrary.org.

New Fiction and Nonfiction books

n “After the flood: a novel,” by Kassandra Montag.William Morrow, c2019.

n “Dream sequence,” by Adam Foulds. Farrar, Straus and Giroux, c2019.

n “A golden grave: a Rose Gallagher mystery,” by Erin Lindsey. Minotaur Books, c2019.

n “The Lemon sisters: a novel,” by Jill Shalvis. William Morrow, c2019.

n “Murder at the Palace,” by Margaret Dumas. Henery Press, c2019.

n “Murder once removed,” by S.C. Perkins. Minotaur Books, c2019.

n “Never look back,” by Alison Gaylin. William Morrow, c2019.

n “How to build your baby’s brain: a parent’s guide to using new gene science to raise a smart, secure, and successful child,” by Dr. Gail Gross. Skyhorse Publishing, c2019.

n “How we fight for our lives: a memoir,” by Saeed Jones. Simon & Schuster, c2019.

n “My time among the whites: notes from an unfinished education,” by Jennine Capó Crucet. Picador/St. Martin’s Press, c2019.

Tags

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.