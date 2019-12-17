Library hours are Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Fridays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and weekends from 1-5 p.m.
New Fiction and Nonfiction books
n “After the flood: a novel,” by Kassandra Montag.William Morrow, c2019.
n “Dream sequence,” by Adam Foulds. Farrar, Straus and Giroux, c2019.
n “A golden grave: a Rose Gallagher mystery,” by Erin Lindsey. Minotaur Books, c2019.
n “The Lemon sisters: a novel,” by Jill Shalvis. William Morrow, c2019.
n “Murder at the Palace,” by Margaret Dumas. Henery Press, c2019.
n “Murder once removed,” by S.C. Perkins. Minotaur Books, c2019.
n “Never look back,” by Alison Gaylin. William Morrow, c2019.
n “How to build your baby’s brain: a parent’s guide to using new gene science to raise a smart, secure, and successful child,” by Dr. Gail Gross. Skyhorse Publishing, c2019.
n “How we fight for our lives: a memoir,” by Saeed Jones. Simon & Schuster, c2019.
n “My time among the whites: notes from an unfinished education,” by Jennine Capó Crucet. Picador/St. Martin’s Press, c2019.