Nonfiction books

“The autoimmune brain: a five-step plan for treating chronic pain, depression, anxiety, fatigue, and attention disorders,” by David S. Younger, MD, MPH, MS. Rowman & Littlefield Publishers, c2019.

“The big book of Instant Pot® recipes: 240 must-try dishes for your multi-function cooker,” by Kristy Bernardo, et al. Page Street Publishing Co., c2019.

“The body: a guide for occupants,” by Bill Bryson. Doubleday, c2019.

“Eat to beat disease: the new science of how your body can heal itself ,” by William W. Li, MD. Grand Central Publishing, c2019.

“The first cell: and the human costs of pursuing cancer to the last,” by Azra Raza. Basic Books, c2019.

“Fix it with food: more than 125 recipes to address autoimmune issues and inflammation,” by Michael Symon and Douglas Trattner. Clarkson Potter/Publishers, c2019.

“The keto diet cookbook: 140+ flexible meals for every day,” Leanne Vogel. Victory Belt Publishing Inc., c2019.

“Mix-tape pot-luck: a dinner party for friends, their recipes, and the songs they inspire,” by Questlove. Abrams Image, c2019.

“The nature cure: a doctor’s guide to the science of natural medicine,” by Andreas Michalsen, MD, PhD. Viking, c2019.

“One-pot vegetarian,” by Sabrina Fauda-Rôle. Hardie Grant Books, c2019.

