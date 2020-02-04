Library hours are Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Fridays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and weekends from 1-5 p.m.
Visit the library online at www.ellensburglibrary.org.
“The brain book: development, function, disorder, health,” by Professor Ken Ashwell. Firefly Books, c2019.
“Creative calling: establish a daily practice, infuse your world with meaning, and succeed in work + life,” by Chase Jarvis. HarperBusiness, c2019.
“The forest feast Mediterranean: simple vegetarian recipes inspired by my travels,” by Erin Gleeson. Abrams, c2019.
“Great society: a new history,” by Amity Shlaes. Harper, c2019.
“In the dream house: a memoir,” by Carmen Maria Machado. Graywolf Press, c2019.
“Make it scream, make it burn: essays,” by Leslie Jamison. Little, Brown and Company, c2019.
“Nothing to see here,” by Kevin Wilson. Ecco, c2019.
“Over the top: a raw journey to self-love,” by Jonathan Van Ness. HarperOne, c2019.
“Renia's diary,” by Renia Spiegel. St. Martin's Press, c2019.
“The season: a social history of the debutante,” by Kristen Richardson. W.W. Norton & Company, c2020.