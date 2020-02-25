Library hours are Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Fridays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and weekends from 1-5 p.m.

Visit the library online at www.ellensburglibrary.org.

“Failure to launch: why your twentysomething hasn't grown up...and what to do about it,” by Mark McConville, Ph.D. G.P. Putnam's Sons, c2020.

“Love unknown: the life and worlds of Elizabeth Bishop,” by Thomas Travisano. Viking, c2019.

“The perfect pie: your ultimate guide to classic and modern pies, tarts, galettes, and more,” by America's Test Kitchen. Americas test kitchen, c2019.

“Six ingredients with Six Sisters' Stuff: 100+ fast and easy family meals.” Shadow Mountain, c2019.

“The ungrateful refugee: what immigrants never tell you,” by Dina Nayeri. Catapult, c2019.

“Urban trail Eastside: Bellevue, Redmond, Issaquah Alps,” by Craig Romano. Mountaineers Books, c2019.

“U.S. immigration made easy,” by Ilona Bray, J.D. Nolo, c2019.

“What it is: race, family, and one thinking Black man's blues,” by Clifford Thompson. Other Press, c2019.

“Who says you're dead?: medical & ethical dilemmas for the curious & concerned,” by Jacob M. Appel, MD. Algonquin Books of Chapel Hill, c2019.

“Wounded shepherd: Pope Francis and his struggle to convert the Catholic Church,” by Austen Ivereigh. Henry Holt and Company, c2019.

