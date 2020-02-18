Library hours are Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Fridays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and weekends from 1-5 p.m.

Visit the library online at www.ellensburglibrary.org.

n “American oligarchs: the Kushners, the Trumps, and the marriage of money and power,” by Andrea Bernstein. W.W. Norton & Company, c2020.

n “The broken road: George Wallace and a daughter’s journey to reconciliation,” by Peggy Wallace Kennedy with Justice H. Mark Kennedy. Bloomsbury Publishing, c2019.

n “Little weirds,” by Jenny Slate. Little, Brown and Company, c2019.

n “Loss, survive, thrive: bereaved parents share their stories of healing and hope,” by Meryl Hershey Beck. Rowman & Littlefield, c2019.

n “Pleased to meet me: genes, germs, and the curious forces that make us who we are,” by Bill Sullivan. National Geographic, c2019.

n “Range: why generalists triumph in a specialized world,” by David Epstein. Riverhead Books, c2019.

n “Solitary: unbroken by four decades in solitary confinement. My story of transformation and hope,” by Albert Woodfox. Grove Press, c2019.

n “Underland: a deep time journey,” by Robert Macfarlane. W.W. Norton & Company, c2019.

n “Unfollow: a memoir of loving and leaving the Westboro Baptist Church,” by Megan Phelps-Roper. Farrar, Straus, and Giroux, c2019.

n “What God is honored here?: writings on miscarriage and infant loss by and for native women and women of color,” by Shannon Gibney and Kao Kalia Yang, editors. University of Minnesota Press, c2019.

