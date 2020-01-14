Library hours are Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Fridays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and weekends from 1-5 p.m.

Visit the library online at www.ellensburglibrary.org.

n “Bagels bumf & buses: a day in the life of the English language,” by Simon Horobin. Oxford University Press, c2019.

n “The best American essays 2019,” edited and with an introduction by Rebecca Solnit. Mariner Books, c2019.

n “Goodness and the literary imagination: Harvard Divinity School’s 95th Ingersoll Lecture: with essays on Morrison’s moral and religious vision,” by Toni Morrison. University of Virginia Press, c2019.

n “How to raise a reader,” by Pamela Paul, et al. Workman Publishing, c2019.

n “Moveable type,” by Kat Howard, Neil Gaiman, et al. DC Vertigo, c2019.

n “On Nineteen eighty-four: a biography,” by D. J. Taylor. Abrams Press, c2019.

n “The poetry remedy: prescriptions for the heart, mind, and soul,” edited by William Sieghart. Viking, c2019.

n “Start with the heart: how to motivate your kids to be compassionate, responsible, and brave (even when you’re not around),” by Kathy Koch, PhD. Moody Publishers, c2019.

n “Toil & trouble,” by Augusten Burroughs. St. Martin’s Press, c2019.

n “Vantage,” by Taneum Bambrick. The American Poetry Review, c2019.

