Library hours are Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Fridays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and weekends from 1-5 p.m.
Visit the library online at www.ellensburglibrary.org.
“Blowout: corrupted democracy, rogue state Russia, and the richest, most destructive industry on Earth,” by Rachel Maddow. Crown, c2019.
“Crime in progress: inside the Steele dossier and the Fusion GPS investigation of Donald Trump,” by Glenn Simpson and Peter Fritsch. Random House, c2019.
“Enough: notes from a woman who has finally found it,” by Shauna M. Ahern. Sasquatch Books, c2019.
“Finding meaning: the sixth stage of grief,” by David Kessler. Scribner, c2019.
“I wanted fries with that: how to ask for what you want and get what you need,” by Amy Fish. New World Library, c2019.
“Nerves of steel: how I followed my dreams, earned my wings, and faced my greatest challenge,” by Tammie Jo Shults. W Publishing Group, c2019.
“A parent's guide to intuitive eating: how to raise kids who love to eat healthy,” Dr. Yami Cazorla-Lancaster, DO, MPH, MS, FAAP. Ulysses Press, c2019.
“Represent: the woman's guide to running for office & changing the world,” by June Diane Raphael and Kate Black. Workman Publishing, c2019.
“Saving America's cities: Ed Logue and the struggle to renew urban America in the suburban age,” by Lizabeth Cohen. Farrar, Straus and Giroux, c2019.
“Three days at the brink: FDR's daring gamble to win World War II,” by Bret Baier with Catherine Whitney. William Morrow, c2019.