Library hours are Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Fridays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Visit the library online at www.ellensburglibrary.org.

n “All the forgivenesses,” by Elizabeth Hardinger. Kensington Books, c2019.

n “All this could be yours,” by Jami Attenberg. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, c2019.

n “The book of science and antiquities: a novel,” by Thomas Keneally. Atria Books, c2019.

n “The boy, the mole, the fox and the horse,” by Charlie Mackesy. HarperOne, c2019.

n “Girl,” by Edna O’Brien. Farrar, Straus and Giroux, c2019.

n “Lady Clementine,” by Marie Benedict. Sourcebooks Landmark, c2020.

n “The mutations,” by Jorge Comensal. Farrar, Straus and Giroux, c2019.

n “Pretty as a picture: a novel,” by Elizabeth Little. Viking, c2020.

n “Storytellers at the Columbia River,” by Nancy Danielson Mendenhall. Far Eastern Press, c2019.

n “Tuesday Mooney talks to ghosts: an adventure,” by Kate Racculia. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, c2019.

