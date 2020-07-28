Library hours are Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Fridays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- “The affirmative action puzzle: a living history from reconstruction to today,” by Melvin I. Urofsky. Pantheon Books, c2020.
- “Black wave: Saudi Arabia, Iran, and the forty-year rivalry that unraveled culture, religion, and collective memory in the Middle East,” by Kim Ghattas. Henry Holt and Company, c2020.
- “Cured: the life-changing science of spontaneous healing,” by Jeffrey Rediger, M.D. Flatiron Books, c2020.
- “Death is but a dream: finding hope and meaning at life’s end,” by Christopher Kerr, MD, PhD with Carine Mardorossian, PhD. Avery, c2020.
- “Fight of the century: writers reflect on 100 years of landmark ACLU cases,” edited by Michael Chabon & Ayelet Waldman. Avid Reader Press, c2020.
- “A game of birds and wolves: the ingenious young women whose secret board game helped win World War II,” by Simon Parkin. Little, Brown and Company, c2020.
- “Healing racial trauma: the road to resilience,” by Sheila Wise Rowe. IVP, c2020.
- “A map is only one story: twenty writers on immigration, family, and the meaning of home,” edited by Nicole Chung and Mensah Demary. Catapult, c2020.
- “Overground railroad: the Green Book and the roots of Black travel in America,” by Candacy Taylor. Abrams Press, c2020.
- “Suffrage: women’s long battle for the vote,” by Ellen Carol Dubois. Simon & Schuster, c2020.