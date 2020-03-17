Library hours are Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Fridays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and weekends from 1-5 p.m.
Visit the library online at www.ellensburglibrary.org.
n “Conflagration: how the Transcendentalists sparked the American struggle for racial, gender, and social justice,” by John A. Buehrens. Beacon Press, c2020.
n “Food fix: how to save our health, our economy, our communities, and our planet — one bite at a time,” by Mark Hyman, MD. Little, Brown Spark, c2020.
n “The manager mom epidemic: how moms got stuck doing everything for their families and what they can do about it,” by Thomas W. Phelan, PhD. Sourcebooks, c2020.
n “Martha Stewart’s organizing: the manual for bringing order to your life, home & routines,” from the editors of Martha Stewart. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, c2020.
n “1001 ideas for kitchen organization: the ultimate sourcebook for storage ideas and materials,” by Joseph R. Provey. Creative Homeowner, c2020.
n “Right from the start: a practical guide for helping young children with autism,” by Karin Donahue, Kate Crassons. Rowman & Littlefield, c2020.
n “Sexual citizens: a landmark study of sex, power, and assault on campus,” by Jennifer S. Hirsch & Shamus Khan. W. W. Norton & Company, c2020.
n “Transcendence: how humans evolved through fire, language, beauty, and time,” by Gaia Vince. Basic Books, c2020.
n “A very stable genius: Donald J. Trump’s testing of America,” Philip Rucker and Carol Leonnig. Penguin Press, c2020.
n “Yellow Bird: boil, murder, and a woman’s search for justice in Indian country,” by Sierra Crane Murdoch. Random House, c2020.